The Indian Premier League 2020 is hardly 20 days away and the excitement is at its peak. The teams have already started preparing for the upcoming tournament. But just before the start of the nets session, team Chennai Super Kings have been in the lurch as they have faced a double jolt. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad have already been tested positive for COVID-19 along with the rest of a few members of the support staff. The entire team has been quarantined and the teams will start sweating it out in the nets from September 1, 2020. Another blow to the team was 'Chinna Thalla' Suresh Raina has returned back to India due to personal reasons. The reason for his sudden pullout is not known. IPL 2020 Player Update: Shane Watson Reacts to CSK Teammate Suresh Raina’s Sudden Exit, Posts A Video Online.

The official account of Chennai Super Kings informed the fans about is pull out from the season and said that he will be unavailable for rest of the season. "Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time. KS Viswanathan

CEO," read the official handle of the Chennai Super Kings.

Talking about the rest of the teams, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and others have already started sweating it out in the nets. The pictures and the videos of their nets have been shared on social media by respective handles of the team. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020.