19 Sep, 08:19 (IST) IPL Season 13 Set to Begin Today With MI vs CSK IPL 2020 is set to begin today with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Suoer Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. They are the two most successful teams in the history of the competition with seven titles between them. The clash has a start time of 07:30 pm.

The Indian Premier League 2020 is finally here. The first match in the IPL 2020 is quite an exciting one as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The two teams have their share of absentees. From Mumbai Indians, we have Lasith Malinga who has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Whereas, MS Dhoni will miss out on the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. These two players have also pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Now, ahead of the game, the fans and players are quite excited about the upcoming edition of IPL. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

The two teams have met each other 30 times in the IPL and Champions League T20. Rohit Sharma's men have met 18 times and the remaining games are won by MS Dhoni's Yellow Army. Talking about their last five encounters, Mumbai Indians have won all the five games. The last time the two teams met each other was in the IPL 2020 finals where MI won the low-scoring thriller and walked away with the coveted trophy. This time the Indian Premier League 2020 will be entirely held in UAE. MS Dhoni Pads up for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Fans go Berserk on Social Media as They Trend #WelcomeBackDhoni.

The IPL Governing Council took the decision to conduct the IPL 2020 in UAE due to the increasing number of COVI-19 cases in India. The matches will be conducted behind closed doors in the absence of fans. The players have also been asked to stay in the bio-security bubble to avoid getting in touch with any kind of diseases.