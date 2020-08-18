As a part of a week-long camp ahead of leaving for UAE, team Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni and players have begun their practice session. Chennai Super Kings started reporting to the base camps on August 15, 2020. Now in the latest picture which has cropped up on social media MS Dhoni and team Chennai Super Kings are seen sweating it out at the Chepauk Stadium. The indoor camp is conducted behind closed doors owing to the menace of the coronavirus. The State Government has given a nod to the team to conduct the training session with the utmost precautions taken by the management. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

The team is likely to leave for UAE on August 22nd 2020. The players have already undergone COVID-19 tests. The teams will be living in a security bubble where they will not be allowed to get in contact with anyone. The pictures of the practice session have gone viral on social media and even during the tournament, the non-playing staff will have to adhere to the norms by the IPL governing council. Now, let's check out the snaps shared by fans online.

The IPL 2020 was supposed to happen earlier this year in March but owing to the lockdown in the entire country, the tournament was delayed. The fans and the players are excited for the tournament which will start on September 19, 2020.

