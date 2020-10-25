The Board of Control for Cricket in India have released the official schedule for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020. Following the conclusion of the regular league stage matches on November 3, 2020, the knockout rounds will begin from November 5, 2020, with the final of the competition scheduled to be played on November 10, 2020, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to be played in March 2020 in India, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the competition was temporarily suspended. It looked like the cash-rich league place won’t be taking place all together this year but BCCI managed to host in the league in UAE. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League started on September 19, 2020, with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, BBCI have released the official schedule for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020. The next stage of IPL 2020 will begin on November 5 with Qualifier 1 in Dubai. Eliminators will be played on November 6 in Abu Dhabi which will be followed by Qualifier 2 on November 8 at the same stadium. The finals will be played on November 10, 2020, in Dubai.

NEWS - The #Dream11IPL 2020 Playoffs and Final to be played from 5th November to 10th November, 2020 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. More details here - https://t.co/8Zyx1hEBx0 pic.twitter.com/eiMqNaQA7b — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

At the current stage, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the top four places in the points table as the competition reaches its business end. However, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and to some extent Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are on contention for a playoff place finish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).