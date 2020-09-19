IPL 2020 will kick off on September 19, 2020 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The competition was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak but was then shifted to the United Arab Emirates after lockdown restrictions were eased. Now with Indian Premier League 2020 ready to begin in the gulf country, fans have started trolling teams and marquee players on social media. MS Dhoni Fans Wait With Bated Breath To See 'Thala' Return to Cricket Field With MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Season Opener.

IPL 2020 was initially planned to take place in March 2020 but the tournament had to be put off due to the gradual increase in the coronavirus cases in the country. However, once the lockdown restrictions were eased, BCCI were given a green light by the Indian government to host the cash-rich league in UAE. MS Dhoni Pads up for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Fans go Berserk on Social Media as They Trend #WelcomeBackDhoni.

At one point it looked highly unlikely that the premier T20 tournament will take place this year but after the postponement of World Tenety20 and Asia Cup, IPL was scheduled to take place in that window. Excited fans have started ‘social media wars’ while trolling rival teams and players before the competition kicks off.

MS Dhoni

Dhoni, When he sees Required run rate. pic.twitter.com/oFAFw6MIDr — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) September 19, 2020

Rohit Sharma

Someone:- If You Want To Play International Cricket For Long Time, You Have To Stay Slim Or Fit Le Rohit Sharma:- pic.twitter.com/QiDpFYau6M — Nirmal Maurya 💙💙💙 (Restricted 😭) (@NirmalMaurya17) September 18, 2020

Virat Kohli

Bdw Rohit sharma could never. Aise fitness kis kaam ki ?😂😭 pic.twitter.com/RQv0rapfFt — abhi (@imabhi454) September 18, 2020

Rohit Sharma Again

Imran Tahir

Tahir bhaijan celebrating commencement of IPL 2020 while maintaining social distancing. pic.twitter.com/q6iq22Qhtb — Salman Hussain (@Salman_sinn) September 19, 2020

Mumbai Indians

This is how MI wins the IPL trophy 😂#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/UnrF4gONCK — Anant (CSK 💛) (@_Aawarahun) September 19, 2020

Players and Favourite Shots

Some Indian batsman and their iconic shots. pic.twitter.com/u2PmteYeO3 — Abhay #MI (@cricabhay) September 19, 2020

CSK Fans

Nibbas be looking like this and say bro "How do you know I Support CSK?" pic.twitter.com/DdxJa8DDF9 — Rahul LIHC (@Ittzz_Rahul) September 19, 2020

This is the second time that the competition will be played in UAE as in 2014, the franchise played the opening 20 games if the tournament in the gulf country before returning to India to complete the remaining fixtures. However, this time the cash-rich league will be held in its entirety in the United Arab Emirates.

Stadiums ion Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be hosting all the games behind closed doors as no fans are allowed inside the grounds to maintain social distancing protocols. The season opener between MI and CSK will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).