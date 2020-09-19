Indian Premier League 2020 is set to kick off on September 19, 2020 with a match between the two most successful clubs in the history of the competition. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the season opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The high-profile clash will also see the return of MS Dhoni on a cricketing field in over a year and MSD fans can’t wait to see their favourite player back in action. MS Dhoni Pads up for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Fans go Berserk on Social Media as They Trend #WelcomeBackDhoni.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni last played for India in 2019 World Cup, where the national team were eliminated in the semi-finals by New Zeeland. And it will be for the first time since the WC exit that MS Dhoni will play competitive cricket. The former Indian skipper announced his retirement on Independence Day 2020 and will be eager to make a mark on Indian Premier League this season. MI vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Ahead of Season Opener, Let’s Cherish 4 MS Dhoni Staggering Knocks.

It has been more than 400 days since MS Dhoni has stepped on the field to play competitive cricket and it was no surprise that his fans started flooding the social media as the former Indian skipper prepares for his return. Here are some of the reactions.

Imagine the amount of people who are gonna smile together, when Dhoni will appear on screen tonight! — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) September 19, 2020

Finally the wait is over. Ms Dhoni is going to return in action after 437 days.#WelcomeBackDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ZShC13ueNQ — Suryanshu Yadav (@SuryanshuYadav3) September 19, 2020

After a Year

After 430+ looooongg days, We will be going to see Thala Dhoni back to where he belongs!!#WelcomeBackDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/piY0nZHXji — ∇ (@Vidyadhar_R) September 18, 2020

Retweet if you are waiting for Kings entry 💛🦁#MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/t7Iay3YZSC — Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) September 19, 2020

MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles and have made it to the play-off stage in each of their 10 seasons. But MS Dhoni will have his eyes set on gett8ng his hands on the elusive trophy once more. The former Indian skipper is the second most successful skipper in the competition’s history behind Rohit Sharma.

