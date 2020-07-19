Memes and jokes targeting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have arrived on social media even before there is any confirmation regarding the future of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. RCB despite having a strong squad over the years have failed to lift the IPL title and thus often end up as an easy target for social media trolls. The Virat Kohli-led side finished at the bottom of the points table last season with just five wins from 14 matches. RCB's first victory last year came only after six consecutive defeats. IPL 2020 Update: Tentative Schedule for Indian Premier League 13 Between September 26 – November 7, Says Report.

Now with reports emerging that IPL 2020 could be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it has given hope to Indian cricket fans who have been deprived of live action for over five months. However, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be able to hold IPL 2020 only if ICC T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled between October to November is cancelled. The ICC's tournament, as per reports, is all set to be cancelled and the confirmation could come soon.

RCB no doubt have been the perennial underachievers in IPL's history, but could the year 2020 belong to them? The year 2020 has thus far thrown shocks and RCB winning IPL, can it be one of them? (pun intended). The Bangalore-based franchise have a good strong squad with Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Aaron Finch among others in their ranks.

A Fan Trolls RCB

*IPL 2020 may take place in UAE* Meanwhile RCB Fans pic.twitter.com/gF51gGfdxM — Yash Deshpande (@yashdeshpande_9) July 18, 2020

If IPL 2020 takes place this year, can it be a case of teams underprepared and RCB making good use of it? By the same logic, the Kohli-led side will be underprepared as well, but sometimes it is not about your preparation alone, how your opponent prepares is a big factor as well. IPL 2020 Update Hints at Possibility of T20 League Taking Place in September, Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral (See Reactions).

If IPL moves to UAE, it won't be the first time that the Gulf country will host the league. In 2014, first few matches of IPL were held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah after games collided with general assembly elections in India. Just for the heck of it, RCB played five matches in UAE in 2014 and won two out of three encounters.

