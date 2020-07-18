Following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council meeting, it has emerged that Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be possibly held between September to November. However, it all depends on the cancelation of ICC T20 World Cup 2020. As of now, the ICC’s tournament is set for cancelation and thus BCCI will have a window to conduct the IPL 2020. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as the first choice to host IPL 2020. The T20 league was earlier postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. IPL 2020 Update: UAE First Choice to Host '5-6 Week-Long' Indian Premier League 13, Details Emerge After BCCI's Apex Council Meeting.

With chances of IPL 2020 happening this year increasing fans could not keep calm and stormed Twitter with their reactions. Fans came up with funny memes and jokes to express their feelings as they wish to see Indian cricketers in action. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter. IPL 2020 Update: Dubai Sports City Ready to Host Indian Premier League 13 With ‘Limited Spectators’ if Tournament Shifted to UAE.

Waiting in anticipation

#IPL2020 decided to held on sep. Meanwhile, every cricket fan be like😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Ux6VX0B8OI — shubham Vijay (@VijayShubham200) July 18, 2020

That feeling!

Seeing IPL subah subah trending is like Jethalal seeing Babita after waking up. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/4ovCFjmLMf — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) July 18, 2020

All set

#IPL2020 May be conducted in September in UAE Cricket lovers rn : pic.twitter.com/NFsX9woMsh — Lazy Girl (@lazyy_girll) July 18, 2020

Fans be like

#IPL2020 is likely to be held in september in UAE IPL lovers to BCCI rn : pic.twitter.com/GLlA1NAQda — HARSH 🇮🇳 (@Nationalist1110) July 18, 2020

Happy wali feeling

#IPL2020 When you heard the news IPL 2020 is likely to be held in UAE : pic.twitter.com/yBThxlM1z9 — Ritviz Tweeps⚡🚴 (@eklauta_) July 18, 2020

*Cries*

BCCI: #IPL2020 May be conducted in September in UAE Cricket lovers After listening this news: pic.twitter.com/snUC5EcWrj — _Sarcasm_hub__ (@SarcasticHarsh3) July 18, 2020

ICC is expected to take a decision on the future of T20 World Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November, on Monday. The tournament is likely to be cancelled which will pave way for IPL 2020. Indian cricketers have been off the field since tour of New Zealand which ended in early March this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).