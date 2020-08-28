12 members of Chennai Super Kings have been tested positive with coronavirus and the fans have been extremely worried by the news. One of the members also includes an Indian pacer and the rest are the ones from the support staff. Ever since the news has broken out, the fans have started pouring their worry in social media and have been posting tweets about the same. A few of them had posted hilarious memes which were obviously directed towards the disease COVID-19. The news broke out on Friday and it is said that the team has undergone isolation. IPL 2020 Team Update: One CSK Bowler, Some Members of Support Staff Test Positive for COVID-19, Team Goes Into Quarantine: Report.

The practice session has also been postponed. The team was supposed to hit the nets from Friday but with the coronavirus hitting the team, CSK will begin their nets from September 1, 2020. The Yellow army had already undergone their fourth COVID-19 test and the results of the same are expected to come on Saturday. The name of the player is not known. For now, let's have a look at the tweets by the fans below:

Others Team Fans Thinking #ChennaiSuperKings Team performance Will be affected because of Covid Scare. Remember This?? pic.twitter.com/GFL7GdWm5y — HarAnuragBasuNahiHota (@Anu_rag_Singh_) August 28, 2020

Meme

12 players of #ChennaiSuperKings got infected from Covid 19 #IPL fans to corona : pic.twitter.com/h7L6yurUnf — Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) August 28, 2020

Another worried meme

#ChennaiSuperKings cricketer & support staff tested positive of covid-19.. Fans after listening this news : pic.twitter.com/1eDhpegttY — Naman (@ama_joking) August 28, 2020

Another one

#ChennaiSuperKings 12 CSK members tested +ve RCB and other team fans showing sympathy be like: pic.twitter.com/qknGlpTJvp — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) August 28, 2020

Huge blow

Huge blow to #ChennaiSuperKings 12 members have tested positive of #Covid19. The names of the players, support staff, and officials are not yet confirmed. #CSK had taken all the necessary precautions. 8 team, 1000 staff, this could have happened any team, CSK is just unlucky. pic.twitter.com/fCKhlDZoMf — देवेंद्र कुमार (@DevinderBJP) August 28, 2020

Last one

#ChennaiSuperKings 12 members have tested positive of #Covid19 My mind rn on IPL: pic.twitter.com/uUZupuA13A — DOPE (@Antic_piece) August 28, 2020

A source told Times of India that it was quite unfortunate that the members of the team got in touch with the disease despite all the precautionary measures taken by CSK. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).