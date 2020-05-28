'IPL 2020 Would be a Great Fit', KKR Bowler Pat Cummins Welcomes Possibility of Holding Indian Premier League 13 Instead of T20 World Cup

Pat Cummins. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For a couple of days now, there have been reports about T20 World Cup 2020 being shifted to 2022 with the same venue and instead, the impending season of the IPL 2020 could be held in October or November. Now Australian pacer Pat Cummins is the first one to welcome the idea and said that it would be an ideal fit. The sporting calendar all over the world has gone for a toss with the menace of the coronavirus. Events like the Tokyo Olympics 2020, T20 World Cup 2020, IPL 2020 have gone for a toss. So for now, the ICC has been working on rescheduling the important events and that also includes the T20 World Cup. ICC All Set to Postpone T20 World Cup 2020, Decision Likely During Board Meeting on May 28; Window for IPL 13 in October-November: Report.

Now the Australian pacer is quite happy with the IPL 2020 happening first because of the popularity of the tournament all over the world. “That would be nice ... the IPL would be a great. (It’s) T20 brings together the best players in the world... it would be great for cricket. You have millions and millions around the world watching that format and I’m sure this year could potentially be even more after a long break off cricket,” Cummins said during the interview.

Pat Cummins has been in the news since the IPL 2020 auctions as he was sold for a whopping sum of 15.50 crore and will be seen donning the jersey of the Kolkata Knight Riders which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Needless to say that the fans too would watch the season f the IPL 2020 which has been cancelled indefinitely due to the coronavirus.