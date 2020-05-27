ICC All Set to Postpone T20 World Cup 2020, Decision Likely During Board Meeting on May 28; Window for IPL 13 in October-November: Report

T20 World Cup Australia (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @T20WorldCup)

International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to postpone the T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November due to the coronavirus crisis. The tournament reportedly will be postponed to 2022. India is already scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in 2021 as well. It was earlier reported that 2020 T20 World Cup will be pushed to February-March next year, but as India is already hosting the next edition of tournament in the same year, it is now being considered to push the tourney to 2022. Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

ICC will held board meeting on May 28, Thursday and the decision is likely to be made. Earlier, ICC had communicated that it will wait until August to take any decision on the future of T20 World Cup 2020. As per an India Today report, official broadcaster for ICC events and Indian Premier League (IPL), Star Sports, is also against holding two T20 World Cups in the same year. ICC Unlikely to Decide the Fate of T20 World Cup 2020 Before August: Report.

If T20 World Cup 2020 is postponed, which is likely to happen, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will have have a window to organise IPL 2020. However, it all depends on the COVID-19 situation in India. As of now, India has eased down lockdown restrictions and in coming months further relaxation is expected.