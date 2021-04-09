Rohit Sharma named an unwanted record after getting run-out during Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore season opener in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Batting first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, MI got off to a steady start with openers Rohit and Chris Lynn looking to assess the conditions. The former also played some delightful shots and looked in a mood to get a big one. However, his innings came to an unfortunate end in the last ball of the fourth over. Rohit and Lynn got engaged in a terrible mix-up, resulting in the MI captain’s departure for 19. Rohit Sharma Run-Out After Big Confusion With Chris Lynn During MI vs RCB Match in IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

The 33-year-old was keen to get a couple after smashing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal towards the cover-point region. However, Chris Lynn was happy with a single and Rohit found himself stranded in the middle of the pitch. RCB captain Virat Kohli made a brilliant throw, and Yuzvendra Chahal dislodged the stumps at the non-striker’s end to complete the dismissal. With this, MI faced a huge blow, and Rohit Sharma topped an unwanted list. The star batsman has now been involved in most run-outs in IPL — 36 (11 times himself out, 25 times partners out). MI vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

Sharma’s departure brought Suryakumar Yadav at the crease, and the latter carried on from where he left last season. Yadav joined forces with Lynn, and the duo enhanced the scoring rate with a quick-fire 70-run stand. Just when MI looked set for the final onslaught, Harshal Patel rattled their batting order with a five-wicket haul. As a result, MI were restricted to 159/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Now, all depends upon the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult to take Mumbai over the line.

