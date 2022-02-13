13 Feb, 12:12 (IST) IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates Day 2 After a tug of war between PBKS and SRK, Mumbai Indians made a late entry but didn't bid further. Aiden Markram finally goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.60 Crore.

The action in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) mega auction shifts to day two. After the interesting proceedings on day one, teams will look to finalise their squads for the IPL 2022. On day one we saw some of the unknown players receive huge money while some of the veterans had no takers for them. The IPL Auction 2022 will continue in Bengaluru with auctioneer Hugh Edmeades to take charge. Charu Sharma took over the proceedings on day one after Edmeades collapsed while conducting the auction. Fit Edmeades is now expected to take control. Here on this page we will provide you live updates of IPL 2022 mega auction day 2 which includes the player bids, base price of a players, team squads and list of sold and unsold players at the IPL 2022 mega auction. We will witness accelerated bidding today as well. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 1 Round-up: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan Among Big Buys.

Mumbai Indians signed wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan for whopping INR 15.25 crore, thus making him the costliest buy at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Young fast-bowler Avesh Khan was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 10 crore, thus making him the costliest uncapped player ever in the history of IPL. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Auction on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

It will be interesting to see how the action unfolds on day two of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Punjab Kings will come into the auction with highest amount of INR 28.65 crore left in the purse. Lucknow Super Giants have the least amount of money left in the purse, with INR 6.90 crore left in the kitty. While some teams have almost sorted their squad, few teams still need to do a lot of catching up. By the end of the day, we will have full squads and complete list of players sold and unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction.