Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw said it was huge enjoyment for him to open alongside explosive left-hander David Warner in their IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Though Delhi lost by six wickets, Shaw ensured Delhi had a swashbuckling start by making a 34-ball 61. In the first six overs, Delhi amassed 52 runs, with 47 of them made by right-handed Shaw in 27 balls. Warner, playing his first match for Delhi in IPL 2022 and opening with Shaw for the first time in history of the tournament, was watching all the fun from the other end before getting out for a 12-ball four to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

"Warner has been playing international cricket for more than 10 years and I have been a fan of the way he strikes the ball. I love to watch a batter hit sixes and fours from the non-striker's end. It was great fun to bat with him against LSG and once we form a good understanding, it'll be even better to bat with him," said Shaw on Friday. After the fall of Shaw and Warner, Delhi were strangled for runs by Bishnoi and K Gowtham in the middle overs. Though captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan had a 75-run stand, it wasn't enough for Delhi to get beyond their total of 149/3 in 20 overs. Delhi took the match till the final over of the chase but Lucknow crossed the target with two balls to spare.

"It'll take time for all the players to get to know each other on the field. Today we got to know what the team can do. Even though we didn't have enough runs on the board, we fought till the end and everyone was together. We just need to make a few small corrections and we will be fine," observed Shaw. Delhi's next match will be against the table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at Brabourne Stadium. Shaw signed off by saying that they won't carry any negative thoughts from the loss to Lucknow against Kolkata. "We didn't achieve our target as a batting unit against LSG, but the start that we got was a positive thing for us. We will not keep any negative things in our minds and move on from this match."

