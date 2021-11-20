BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be played in India. The competition was held in the UAE for the last two seasons.

15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting with new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (File pic) pic.twitter.com/yGetnmfit8 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

