The Chennai Super Kings hosts a resurgent Delhi Capitals with both side looking to maintain their winning momentum in the league. Delhi looked dead and buried with five defeats in their opening five games but have found form off late which has given them a platform to make it to the play-offs, which looked improbable at one stage. The visitors have managed four wins in their last five games and both their batting and bowling unit seems to be clicking at the right time. Chennai at home remains a challenge though for any opposition. They defeated Mumbai convincingly in the previous game and Delhi will need to be at their very best to put on a challenge. Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi Capitals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ‘Cheater Virat Kohli’ Cricket Fans Criticise Star RCB Batsman for Not Walking Away Despite Edging the Ball During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Matheesha Pathirana had a good outing against Mumbai as he picked up three wickets but also did not let the opposition score freely. He will be crucial once again in the middle overs as Chennai look to keep a tab on Delhi. Batting has not been a problem for the home side with plenty of players in the top order in rich vein of form.

Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw played crucial role for Delhi in their win over Bangalore recently and the batting which was problem early on seems to be coming good finally. The team has some strong hitters in its ranks that can quickly turn the course of the game. Khaleel Ahmed’s economy rate is a worry though and he will need to improve considerably against Chennai.

When Is CSK vs DC Match 55 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings will be facing Delhi Capitals in a high-voltage clash in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings Felicitate The Elephant Whisperers Fame Bomman and Bellie Alongside Oscar-Winning Director Kartiki Gonsalves (View Pic).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs DC Match 55 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of CSK vs DC Match 55 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the CSK vs DC match. Tough game for Delhi but they will feel they can compete strong against Chennai although the home team might claim the points in the end.

