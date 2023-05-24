Is everything alright between Ravindra Jadeja and CSK? Since the past few days, rumours of an alleged rift between the CSK and its star all-rounder have gone viral. Tensions were felt when Jadeja took to Twitter and posted some cryptic post about ‘Karma’. Even though the post did not mention what the post was about but fans related to the alleged rifts between the two. Amid rumours of an alleged rift between the cricketer and the franchise, a video has gone viral wherein the CSK all-rounder can be seen having a personal chat with the franchise's CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Ravindra Jadeja Targets 'Some Fans' With a Cryptic Tweet After Winning Most Valuable Asset of the Match Award in GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match.

CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan Consoles Ravindra Jadeja

The Chennai Super King all-rounder was reportedly seen having a personal interaction with the CSK CEO after Qualifier 1, which CSK won by 15 runs to enter the finals of the IPL 2023. After the match got ended, a video of them having a personal conversation went viral. In the video, CSK’s CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, can be seen consoling Ravindra Jadeja.

Coming to the match between GT and CSK, CSK on the back of a magnificent knock of 60 from Ruturaj Gaikwad posted 172. With 173 runs on board to defend, Chennai’s bowlers came good with the ball to stop Gujarat from chasing down the target.

