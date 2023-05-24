In IPL 2023, Ravindra Jadeja was handed the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings. But after a stint of repeated failures, MS Dhoni took it back and this season lead his troops to all the way to the finals. Like always, Jadeja has been a trusted deputy of his. Although he did not score as much runs as he wanted but his form with the ball was really good and even in the Qualifier 1 against GT, he showed a great performance and won the Upstox Most Valuable Asset of the Match. After the match he posted a cryptic tweet, sharing the picture of him getting the award with the caption 'Upstox knows but..some fans don’t'.

Ravindra Jadeja Targets 'Some Fans' With a Cryptic Tweet

Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023

