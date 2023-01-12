In a very important piece of news for Indian cricket fans, the Viacom18 group have reportedly decided to live stream the next edition of IPL (Indian Premier League) for free on the Jio app. Additionally, live commentary in 11 regional languages including Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Tamil and Bengali will be available. Earlier, Viacom18 acquired digital rights of IPL for a huge sum of ₹20,500 crore for the Indian subcontinent (it is almost ₹50 crore per match). Meanwhile, Disney Star bagged the TV rights. Rishabh Pant Out of IPL 2023 After Car Accident, Confirms Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

While speaking to Exchange4media, a senior media planner claimed, “They are playing on reach and mass. They claim to reach 500+ million subscribers and no match is behind any paywall. They want to connect with newer advertisers who have always aspired to be associated with IPL but did not have the means. Also, the legacy brands will nevertheless continue their association."

Another media expert added, “They may just start with a lower slab and later increase the rates depending upon the response they may get going forward. It’s always smart to play the mass game.”

Viacom 18 is also expected to sell it's inventory as 10-second slots for the IPL to generate ad revenue. Meanwhile, their new policy will also help to attract smart TV owners who can access the streaming for free. WIPL 2023: Auction for Inaugural Women’s IPL Season Likely To Be Held in February.

“Most people, particularly in the cities, have smart TVs and may prefer installing the Jio app over investing in a package. Hence, this will bring you IPL for free on your big screen as well," told another media expert.

Viacom18 group used the same strategy during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 where they live streamed all the matches on Jio Cinema for free. Overall, this can become a historic step for IPL. With the ir new approach, Viacom 18 can exceed 500 million+ subscribers.

