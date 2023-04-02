The Royal Challengers Bangalore, the perennial underachievers of the Indian Premier League, begin yet another campaign in search of the trophy that has eluded them for ages now. Despite this they remain one of the most popular teams in the competition and expect a wave of supporters to throng the Chinnaswamy Stadium when the side takes on Mumbai Indians in their opening game. Sanjay Bangar has a tough assignment ahead of him as he looks to get his star players playing at their very best. Opponents Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in the history of the league finished last in 2022 and they have always bounced back in style. Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Kane Williamson Ruled Out of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans Confirm.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen will open the innings with team captain Faf du Plessis with Virat Kohli coming in at no 3. Dinesh Karthik will keep wickets for the team and his performance in the middle order will be crucial. English all-rounder David Willey is all set to get a game in the starting eleven and is an option for the fifth bowler. Reece Topley has done well for England in this format and he will be keen to replicate the form for his franchisee.

Mumbai Indians need skipper Rohit Sharma to fire on all cylinders as he has been quiet for some time in the league. Ishan Kishan has consistently scored big for the side and he will be tasked with trying to hold an end. Cameron Green was an important pick for the Mumbai Indians and he can single-handedly destroy an opposition attack within a space of a few overs.

When Is RCB vs MI Match 5 TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the 5th match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 2. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs MI Match 5 TATA IPL 2023?

The broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 are with Star Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the match with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels. They can also enjoy the game with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. The match will be available in regional languages on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels. RCB vs MI, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB vs MI Match 5 TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 in India. The important match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. It is a battle of equals and expect the team batting second to win this tie.

