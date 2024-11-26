List of players unsold in IPL 2025 mega auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was one fun event to watch but the same was not the case was everyone as many players went unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction. There were no takers for those players. But some players broke records at the IPL 2025 auction. A lot of new faces were also on sale. Some of them made it to IPL franchises and others will have to work hard and return after showing their capabilities. The IPL mega auction was a big opportunity for the teams and players. Full List of Players Sold in IPL 2025 Auction With Team Names and Price in INR.

The IPL franchises took those opportunities and signed the best players for their teams to complete their squad. Lucknow Super Giants is one such example who signed players like Rishabh Pant and Avesh Khan for INR 27 crore and INR 9.75 crore, respectively. Rishabh Pant also became the highest-selling player ever in the Indian Premier League after LSG invested 27 crore to take the wicketkeeper-batsman. But some big names were left unsold such as David Warner, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw and others who did not find any takers. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

List of Players Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

David Warner Kane Williamson Jonny Bairstow Waqar Salamkheil Anmolpreet Singh Yash Dhull Utkarsh Singh Upendra Yadav Kartik Tyagi Piyush Chawla Mayank Agarwal Prithvi Shaw Shai Hope KS Bharat Alex Carey Donovan Ferreira Mujeeb Ur Rahman Vijaykanth Viyaskanth Akeal Hosein Adil Rashid Keshav Maharaj Swastik Chhikara Madhav Kaushik Pukhraj Mann Mayank Dagar Anukul Roy Avanish Aravelly Khrievitso Kense Shivalik Sharma Jacobus Leus du Plooy Tom Latham Murugan Ashwin Tanush Kotian Prince Choudhary Yash Dabas Digvijay Deshmukh Umang Kumar Sanjay Yadav Avinash Singh Ripal Patel Chris Jordan Kyle Jamieson Nathan Smith Roston Chase Vijay Kumar Atit Sheth Brandon McMullen Blessing Muzarabani Dwaine Pretorius Anirudh Chowdhary Shiva Singh Raj Limbani Olly Stone Lance Morris Tejasvi Dahiya Yuvraj Chaudhary Abdul Basith Sandeep Warrier Chetan Sakariya William O’Rourke Adam Milne Dilshan Madushanka Ottneil Baartman Michael Bracewell Divesh Sharma Emanjot Singh Chahal Salman Nizar Shivam Mavi Navdeep Saini Naman Tiwari Jason Behrendorff Matt Short Kyle Mayers Sarfaraz Khan Arpit Guleria Sachin Dhas Luke Wood Sikandar Raza Richard Gleeson Gus Atkinson Steve Smith Pathum Nissanka Brandon King Bailapudi Yeswanth Raghav Goyal LR Chetan Shivam Singh Rishi Dhawan Daryl Mitchell Rishad Hossain Umesh Yadav Naveen-ul-Haq Mustafizur Rahman Josh Philippe Ben Duckett Dewal Brevis Finn Allen Jhathavedh Subramanyam Prashant Solanki Rajan Kumar Vidwath Kaverappa Sakib Hussain Harvik Desai Daryl Mitchell Shardul Thakur

These players have to up their game and show up again during the next year's IPL auction. They are capable players but this time around they were left out maybe due to their prices or maybe their not-so-good forms. But the inform players have made their way and will be in action at the IPL 2025 for their respective Indian Premier League franchises.

