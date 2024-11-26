List of players unsold in IPL 2025 mega auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was one fun event to watch but the same was not the case was everyone as many players went unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction. There were no takers for those players. But some players broke records at the IPL 2025 auction. A lot of new faces were also on sale. Some of them made it to IPL franchises and others will have to work hard and return after showing their capabilities. The IPL mega auction was a big opportunity for the teams and players. Full List of Players Sold in IPL 2025 Auction With Team Names and Price in INR.

The IPL franchises took those opportunities and signed the best players for their teams to complete their squad. Lucknow Super Giants is one such example who signed players like Rishabh Pant and Avesh Khan for INR 27 crore and INR 9.75 crore, respectively. Rishabh Pant also became the highest-selling player ever in the Indian Premier League after LSG invested 27 crore to take the wicketkeeper-batsman. But some big names were left unsold such as David Warner, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw and others who did not find any takers. IPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

List of Players Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

David Warner
Kane Williamson
Jonny Bairstow
Waqar Salamkheil
Anmolpreet Singh
Yash Dhull
Utkarsh Singh
Upendra Yadav
Kartik Tyagi
Piyush Chawla
Mayank Agarwal
Prithvi Shaw
Shai Hope
KS Bharat
Alex Carey
Donovan Ferreira
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Vijaykanth Viyaskanth
Akeal Hosein
Adil Rashid
Keshav Maharaj
Swastik Chhikara
Madhav Kaushik
Pukhraj Mann
Mayank Dagar
Anukul Roy
Avanish Aravelly
Khrievitso Kense
Shivalik Sharma
Jacobus Leus du Plooy
Tom Latham
Murugan Ashwin
Tanush Kotian
Prince Choudhary
Yash Dabas
Digvijay Deshmukh
Umang Kumar
Sanjay Yadav
Avinash Singh
Ripal Patel
Chris Jordan
Kyle Jamieson
Nathan Smith
Roston Chase
Vijay Kumar
Atit Sheth
Brandon McMullen
Blessing Muzarabani
Dwaine Pretorius
Anirudh Chowdhary
Shiva Singh
Raj Limbani
Olly Stone
Lance Morris
Tejasvi Dahiya
Yuvraj Chaudhary
Abdul Basith
Sandeep Warrier
Chetan Sakariya
William O’Rourke
Adam Milne
Dilshan Madushanka
Ottneil Baartman
Michael Bracewell
Divesh Sharma
Emanjot Singh Chahal
Salman Nizar
Shivam Mavi
Navdeep Saini
Naman Tiwari
Jason Behrendorff
Matt Short
Kyle Mayers
Sarfaraz Khan
Arpit Guleria
Sachin Dhas
Luke Wood
Sikandar Raza
Richard Gleeson
Gus Atkinson
Steve Smith
Pathum Nissanka
Brandon King
Bailapudi Yeswanth
Raghav Goyal
LR Chetan
Shivam Singh
Rishi Dhawan
Daryl Mitchell
Rishad Hossain
Umesh Yadav
Naveen-ul-Haq
Mustafizur Rahman
Josh Philippe
Ben Duckett
Dewal Brevis
Finn Allen
Jhathavedh Subramanyam
Prashant Solanki
Rajan Kumar
Vidwath Kaverappa
Sakib Hussain
Harvik Desai
Daryl Mitchell
Shardul Thakur

These players have to up their game and show up again during the next year's IPL auction. They are capable players but this time around they were left out maybe due to their prices or maybe their not-so-good forms. But the inform players have made their way and will be in action at the IPL 2025 for their respective Indian Premier League franchises.

