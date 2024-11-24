It has been already confirmed by BCCI that the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be a mega auction where like every time, most of the players will return to the auction pool and teams will start fresh eyeing for the trophy. The last time the mega auction was conducted was in 2022. Now that the three-year cycle has come to an end, the mega auction will again take place ahead of IPL 2025. Although most players return to the playing pool some are retained who make the core of the team ahead of the mega auctions. In IPL mega auction history, retentions are provided to players either through direct deduction of salary slab from the purse or through a RTM card. In this article we will know what is a RTM card and if it can play a role in IPL 2025 retentions. IPL 2025 Retentions: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav Reportedly Set to Leave Mumbai Indians Following Rift With Team Management.

What is Right to Match Card in IPL?

The Right To Match or RTM card gives franchises an opportunity to buy a player back who they could not retain by using a salary slab slot. When the auction happens, and a player is sold to a franchise, the old franchise representatives of the player can put up their Right to Match card and trump the deal in their favour by matching the amount of the bid. It is a kind of a power that helps the team buy back the player without being the highest bidder. They can just take the player back from the one who won the bid by agreeing to pay the same salary as the price he was sold the highest bidder. The RTM cards were used twice in the 2014 and 2018 mega auction but were not in use in the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Rishabh Pant is Not Joining CSK! Delhi Capitals Set to Retain Star Wicketkeeper-Batter Ahead of IPL 2025, Say Reports.

Will RTM Cards Play A Role in IPL 2025 Retentions?

According to reports, BCCI is considering the return of Right to Match cards in IPL 2025 mega auction. They want as many of the star players to be back in auction but some teams are putting in front the argument that since the league has been ongoing for 17 years, it is time the franchises get to hold on to the players making their identity. That is why BCCI is considering bringing back the RTM cards, which will help them keep both sides. Star players can get back to the auction and the franchises can buy them back by matching the bid. Although the number of IPL 2025 retentions and usable RTM cards is yet to be confirmed.

