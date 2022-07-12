Ireland came close to pulling off an upset in the first One Day International against New Zealand and the hosts will look to fight it out again as they try and save the three-game series. The confidence will definitely be high in the Irish camp and with the batting-friendly pitch at Castle Avenue in Dublin, an upset could be on the cards. The BlackCaps are the no 1 ranked team in the fifty-over format and despite struggling for the majority of the last match, they showed the world why they are the numero uno by keeping their calm in crucial moments. The game is generating a lot of buzz which is good for the neutrals. Ireland vs Zew Zealand will start at 3:15 PM IST on July 12, 2022. New Zealand T20I Skipper, Mitchell Santner, Tests Covid-positive Ahead of Ireland Tour.

Harry Tector was the star with the bat for Ireland as his carefully crafted 113 of 117 balls helped the team reach 300. Curtis Campher supported him well and was unlucky not to get a half-century. Campher was equally exceptional with the bowl in his hand as well and was unlucky to be on the losing side. The death over bowling is something Ireland needs to improve on a lot and the coaching squad will have an eye on it.

New Zealand were 153 for 6 and clearly looked down and out but Michael Bracewell played one of the most brilliant ODI innings of an unbeaten 127 to help his side over the line. The remarkable feat about his innings was that he rarely needed any support from the other end and smacked more than twenty runs in the last over to win the match. He will be eager to continue with some of that good form in the second innings.

When is Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Malahide on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday). The IRE vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of the Ireland vs New Zealand game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs NZ ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online. Ireland will fight it out in the second game as well but will likely fall short once again.

