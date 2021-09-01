Ireland and Zimbabwe meet in the third T20I of the five-match series. The series is currently tied at one each and both the teams will now be pushing to take a lead in the series. Zimbabwe won the series opener and then Ireland bounced back in style to level the series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Ireland vs Zimbabwe live streaming online and TV telecast in India, then continue reading. Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online On FanCode: Get BAN vs NZ Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details On Gazi TV.

After the two matches in Dublin, teams now travel to Bready in Northern Ireland for remaining T20I matches. Hosts Ireland will be eager to continue their winning momentum and take lead in the series.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue?

The third T20I of the five-match series between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Bready Cricket Ground on September 1, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans can follow Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I 2021 live action on online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming the IRE vs ZIM Twenty20 match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

