Baroda will square off against Himachal Pradesh in Group C match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The game will be held on January 12, 2021, at Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. The tournament has commenced from January 10, 2021, and the final will be played on January 31, 2021 at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live streaming online and live telecast details. Sreesanth Plays Professional Cricket After 2,804 Days, Announces His Return to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Watch Video)

Baroda side will be led by Krunal Pandya, while Himachal Pradesh will play under the captaincy of Rishi Dhawan. Both sides have played one game so far and registered a victory in their respective matches. Baroda defeated Uttarakhand in their last match by 5 runs after posting a total of 168/7 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya played a blistering knock of 76 runs from 42 balls in that game. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh tasted a thumping victory of 32 runs after posting a mammoth target of 174 runs.

Is Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh match will not be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast only Jharkhand vs Bengal and Assam vs Tamil Nadu matches from today's Group C game while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the same matches online for the fans.

Squads

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya(c), Smit Patel(w), Bhanu Pania, Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Chintal Gandhi, Lukman Meriwala, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Karthik Kakade, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Bhargav Bhatt

Himachal Pradesh Squad: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra(w), Amit Kumar, Akash Vashist, Rishi Dhawan(c), Nitin Sharma, Ekant Sen, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Arpit Guleria, Abhimanyu Rana, Ankush Bedi, Kanwar Abhinay Singh

