Suryakumar Yadav is known for hitting sixes at will, and this ability helped the maverick batter surpass MS Dhoni in most T20 sixes for the Indian batter list, which the former achieved during a match-winning knock during Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Final. Mumbai Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2024; Suryakumar Yadav, Suryansh Shedge Shine As Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Madhya Pradesh By Five Wickets to Clinch Title.

From 280 innings, Suryakumar has 341 sixes, while Dhoni has slammed 338 maximums from 342 outings, and can add to his tally during the upcoming IPL 2025 edition playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Surya hit three sixes during his knock of 48, which helped the batter get third on the list of Indian batters with the most T20 sixes.

Indian Batters With Most T20 Sixes

Player Sixes Innings Rohit Sharma 525 435 Virat Kohli 416 382 Suryakumar Yadav 341 280 MS Dhoni 338 342 Sanju Samson 334 277

Leading the elite list with 525 sixes is India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who achieved this number in 435 outings, while former captain Virat Kohli sits handsomely in second spot with 416 from 382 innings. Both players have ample time to further stretch their lead with the Indian Premier League and Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon. Bizarre! Third Umpire Reverses His Own Decision, Apologises to Rajat Patidar After Madhya Pradesh Captain Opts For Second-Time Referral of Wide During MUM vs MP SMAT 2024 Final, Fans React.

Sanju Samson rounds off an impressive list of players, coming in at fifth position with 334 sixes from 277 innings, the 30-year-old has several years to surpass most of the other veterans, who are nearing the end of their careers, baring Suryakumar.

