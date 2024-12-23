The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a major update on veteran India national cricket team speedster Mohammed Shami regarding his availability for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. During the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the senior speedster suffered an ankle injury, but Shami went on to play the whole prestigious tournament. Shami took injections and painkillers with the consultation of doctors at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). India Likely Playing XI for 4th Test vs Australia: Check Predicted Playing XI for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Boxing Day Match in Melbourne.

Mohammed Shami was monitored by the BCCI medical team, and then he underwent surgery on his Achilles Tendon in February 2024. Shami was out of cricketing action for several months before returning to play the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season for his state team, Bengal. After featuring in the Ranji Trophy, the veteran pacer was included in the Bengal team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024. However, ahead of Bengal's opening match against Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mohammed Shami was rested. It was rumoured that Shami might board the flight for Australia and feature in the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Melbourne and Sydney.

BCCI Provides Injury Update on Mohammed Shami

On December 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India provided a major update on Mohammed Shami's heel surgery. The apex India board stated that their medical team worked closely with the speedster, and he has recovered from his heel problem. The media advisory further added that Shami indulged in extra bowling sessions on the sidelines to get ready for the Test matches. Sadly, his knee got minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload and was ruled out of the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Shami's participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024 will depend on the progress of his knee and the senior cricketer will continue to work under the guidance of the medical staff at BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Mohammed Shami To Be Rested From Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 Opening Match Against Delhi.

"Shami bowled 43 overs in the Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in November," the BCCI said in a statement. "Following this, he played in all nine games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he also engaged in additional bowling sessions on the sidelines to build his bowling volume in order to get ready for the Test matches. However, his left knee has exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. The swelling is on the expected lines, owing to the increased bowling after a prolonged period. Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI medical team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy." BCCI media advisory said.

BCCI Provides Fitness Update on Mohammed Shami

🚨 News 🚨 Medical & Fitness Update on Mohammed Shami #TeamIndia Read 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2024

The ace pacer Shami was the highest wicket-taker at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, and he played a huge role in helping the India national cricket team reach the grand finale of the showpiece event. Team India would hope their senior speedster could recover on time ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played in Pakistan and a neutral venue (yet to be announced by the ICC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).