Gujarat and Maharashtra take on each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The tournament begins on January 10 and as many as nine matches will take place on the opening day. Not all the matches will be telecast live on TV. There will be live streaming of select Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 matches online available. Meanwhile, if you are wondering whether live streaming online of Gujarat vs Maharashtra T20 match will be available or not, then continue reading. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

The T20 encounter between Gujarat and Maharashtra will be part of the Elite Group C of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Gujarat vs Maharashtra T20 match will be played at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara. The T20 match has a start time 12:00 PM IST. Is Karnataka vs JK, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?

Is Gujarat vs Maharashtra T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s domestic tournaments. So, select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 will be available on Star network. While Star Sports 1/HD will provide live telecast of matches, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live online streaming. However, Gujarat vs Maharashtra T20 live streaming and telecast will not be available.

Gujarat Squad: Priyank Panchal, Dhruv Raval, Tejas Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Priyesh Patel(w), Axar Patel(c), Urvil Patel, Piyush Chawla, Devang Gandhi, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ripal Patel.

Maharashtra Squad: Rahul Tripathi(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik(w), Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Vishant More, Jagdish Zope, Satyajeet Bachhav, Swapnil Gugale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Tajinder Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Divyang Himganekar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manoj Ingale, Azim Kazi.

