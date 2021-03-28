India will make a second attempt to clinch the ODI series when they host England in the third and final ODI match of the three-game series. India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 28 (Sunday). India had a chance to seal the series in the second game but were beaten by six wickets, which helped England level the three-match series. India had won the opening match by 66 runs. Meanwhile, Star Sports is the official broadcaster for India vs England ODI series but fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online on DD Sports for the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI please scroll down for all relevant information. India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Pune.

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were the stars for England in the second game. Bairstow struck a century while Stokes smashed 99 from just 52 balls. Stokes missed out on a fourth ODI hundred after being dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar when just one run shy of his milestone. Bairstow, however, raced to his century with a six and became the fastest Englishman and fourth fastest overall to hit 11 ODI hundreds. KL Rahul also scored a century and Rishabh Pant played a stroke-filled 77 from just 40 deliveries on his return to the ODI scene but that wasn’t enough as England chased down 337 in 43.3 overs to level the series. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Third Match in Pune.

Is IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will be live telecasting the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match for the fans. But on DTH and cable TV, Star Sports holds the broadcast rights to live telecast the India vs England 3rd match. On DD Network, DD Sports will be live telecasting the game.

DD Sports to Live Telecast IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Match

#TeamIndia and England looking to grab the 🏆 in the SERIES DECIDER #INDvsENG #INDvENG 🏏 3rd ODI 🗓️ March 28 ⏰ 1:30 PM onwards..... Don't miss all the #LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/4hSRKBGJAY — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 27, 2021

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2021 Live Radio Commentary

India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 live commentary will be available on Radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary for the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will be live streaming the commentary online for the fans.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Commentary

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England Likely Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Reece Topley.

