England and India will face off against each other in the second game of the three-match series. the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I clash will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 10, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will ENG vs IND 2nd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs England: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Nottingham.

India have sealed the series and already have a 2-0 lead. The Men in Blue have never lost a T20I series against the Three Lions and will now be looking for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, England will be aiming to get back to winning ways and register a victory ahead of the 50-over series.

Is ENG vs IND 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of ENG vs IND 3rd T20I. The clash will not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

ENG vs IND 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 3rd T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of ENG vs IND 3rd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

