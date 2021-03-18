India have everything to play for as they take on England in the fourth and penultimate T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (March 18). With an eight-wicket triumph in the previous game, the Three Lions gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, and a win in the upcoming contest would seal the deal for them. Hence, the fourth T20I is a do-or-die encounter for the Men in Blue, and they must leave no stones to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, Star Sports hold the official broadcasting rights of the England Tour of India and the fourth T20I will be available on the Star Sports channel. However, will DD Network telecast the encounter? We’ll find out below. India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

While Virat Kohli’s men would be under the pump, England would be on cloud nine with their performance in this series. Pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have bowled with hostility while Adil Rashid has handled the mantle in the bowling department. Coming to their batsmen, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler have already played impact knocks while others haven’t got much chance. Hence, they are all but likely to continue with their winning combination, whereas Navdeep Saini can replace Shardul Thakur in the Indian playing XI. As the upcoming fixture takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 4th T20I 2021.

Is IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Network often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will show the live telecast of IND vs ENG 4thT20I on the channel. The IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2021 will be live on DD Sports. On DTH and cable TV platforms, Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

DD Sports To Telecast IND vs ENG 4th T20I!!

#TeamIndia will look to bounce back and level the series in the next game. For England they look to win the series! 🏏 4th T20I 🗓️ March 18 ⏰ 7 PM onwards..... Don't miss all the #LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/cAguwKZuva — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 17, 2021

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 4th Test 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG 4th T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide the live stream of the commentary.

IND vs ENG Live Commentary!!

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan/ Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).