IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: In the final Group A match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India and New Zealand will clash to decide, who will top the group. The IND vs NZ CT 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs NZ CT 2025 match DD Sports live streaming viewing option details can scroll down for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India but will the IND vs NZ CT match be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 viewing. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

India and New Zealand have been undefeated in the competition, winning both their Champions Trophy matches with ease. This match will also decide who Australia and South Africa play in the semi-finals, making the IND vs NZ even more crucial for seedings. This match will be the second-ever India national cricket team, and New Zealand national cricket team clash in a Champions Trophy.

Is IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Jio Star Network holds the broadcast rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc. The IND vs NZ CT 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish users only. JioHotstar will provide the live streaming online of the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match.

