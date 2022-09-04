We are set for another India vs Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup 2022. The traditional-rivals meet in the Super 4 round of the T20 tournament, having met earlier in the group stage as well. India, in that encounter, emerged victorious after the match went into the last over. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to continue their domination over Pakistan. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 cricket match but will IND vs PAK T20 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out more on India vs Pakistan DD Sports live telecast. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and PTV Sports: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs PAK Super 4 Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

This is the 11th T20I match between India and Pakistan. India leads the head-to-head record with eight wins while Pakistan have emerged victorious on two occasions. Both India and Pakistan are favourites to make it to the Asia Cup 2022 final, thus this clash could be a dress rehearsal for that.

Is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 cricket match. However, the IND vs PAK match on DD Sports will be telecast live only on DD Free Dish and DTT Platforms. On cable and DTH platforms, Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of IND vs PAK. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 T20 match will not be live on DD National though on any platform. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 T20 Cricket Match Live Streaming Online: Disney+ Hotstar Plans and Best Subscription Pack to Watch IND vs PAK on Mobile App and Website.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs PAK T20 cricket match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream of the commentary.

