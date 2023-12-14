IND vs SA 3rd T20I DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India takes South Africa in the third and final T20I with an aim to draw level in the three-game rain-affected series. After the first T20I was washed out due to rain, South Africa won the rain curtailed the second T20I. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs SA T20I match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India tour of South Africa 2023-24 but will IND vs SA 3rd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2023: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

The India vs South Africa third T20I takes place at the famous Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Rain could once again play spoilsport and if no result is produced South Africa win clinch the series. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if India press some changes in the playing XI or not.

Is IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India vs South Africa T20I series. However, the IND vs SA T20 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well. The live telecast will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs SA live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Johannesburg.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2023 live commentary will be available on radio on AIR (All India Radio) Rainbow 103 FM. AIR or Akashvani won't be providing live radio commentary of the IND vs SA T20 match on YouTube.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).