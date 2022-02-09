It is time for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI. Home side India leads the three-match series 1-0 after having won the first ODI. The IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, February 09, 2022 (Wednesday) from 01:30 pm IST onwards. Star Sports Network happens to be the official broadcasters of the West Indies tour of India 2022, but is IND vs WI 2nd ODI live telecast available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? We have all the answers you have been searching for! India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

A comfortable six-wicket win handed India an early lead in the series and now the hosts will be looking to seal it. West Indies displayed poor brand of cricket and failed to challenge in the series opener. With series on line now, West Indies will be hoping to dish out a better performance to draw level and stay alive in the series. IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Says ‘Flexible To Bat at Any Position, Ready To Bowl When Team Requires’.

Is IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of the three-match ODI series. The IND vs WI 2nd ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. However, IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs WI ODI as well.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2022 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).