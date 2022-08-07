Having won the series already, India would now be looking at wrapping things up with another dominant show when they face West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of this tour on Sunday, August 7. The match would be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida and is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). FanCode are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will WI vs IND 5th T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Other Stars From Men's National Team Wish India Women Ahead Of CWG 2022 Gold Medal Match Against Australia

The Indian batting came good as a unit in the fourth T20I and Rohit Sharma will expect nothing less from his batters today as well. On the other hand, West Indies will aim to put their 59-run defeat behind them and focus on finishing the series against India on a high.

Is WI vs IND 5th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of WI vs IND 5th T20I. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

WI vs IND 5th T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs West Indies 5thT20I 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of WI vs IND 5th T20I.

