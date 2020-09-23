Live IPL 2020 in Marathi Commentary Available or not? The excitement in the Indian Premier League 2020 (2020) continues as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI). The KKR vs MI IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Continue reading to find out if this interesting clash in IPL 2020 is available with Marathi commentary or not. As you must be aware, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and has made the matches available on TV and online with commentary in regional languages. KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Is KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Match Live Telecast and Streaming Online Available With Marathi Commentary?

The IPL 2020 matches are already available in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada commentary apart from English and Hindi. Now that you are looking for IPL 2020 KKR vs MI match in Marathi commentary, you will feel sad to know that it is not available. Neither Star Sports 1 Marathi nor Disney+Hotstar is providing live IPL 2020 commentary in Marathi. IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online for KKR Fans: Watch Free TV Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Dream11 IPL 13 on Star Sports 1 Bangla Channel.

Mumbai Indians will be playing their second game of the season. Earlier, in the IPL 2020 opening match the defending champions lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to bounce back against KKR.

