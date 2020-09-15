Live Streaming of IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming for their third IPL title when they begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 23. The Dinesh Karthik-led side failed to qualify for the playoffs last season despite finishing with the same number of points as the fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They will aim to first finish in the top four this season and then advance to their first IPL final since 2014. Meanwhile, KKR fans searching for how and where to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 matches should scroll down for all information, including free live TV telecast and live streaming online details on Star Sports, Star Sports 1 Bangla and Hotstar. KKR IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

KKR finished fifth in IPL 2020 and have progressed to the playoffs only thrice in the last five seasons and have never made to the IPL final since 2014 when under Gautam Gambhir they beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to win the title. That trophy was KKR’s second in three seasons but since then their trophy cabinet has been barren. This season though the fans are optimistic especially after the addition of the likes of Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Tom Banton. KKR have a strong and balanced squad at their disposal and will hope they can go the distance. Fans can find all live telecast and live streaming online details for Kolkata Knight Riders matches right here on this page. KKR Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 Matches Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans across India can live telecast all KKR matches in IPL 2020 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 13 and will be live telecasting all the matches for IPL fans. KKR fans can therefore tune into Star Sports channels and catch the live action according to match timings. KKR fans can watch IPL 2020 matches in Bengali language on Star Sports 1 Bangla. Those fans unable to catch the live action on television sets can also follow all KKR matches live online. Disney+ Hotstar, Star Network’s online media platform, will be live streaming the matches online for its fans in India.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR will play most of their group stage IPL 2020 matches in Abu Dhabi, including their opening match against Mumbai Indians. KKR will play eight group matches in Abu Dhabi and three each in Dubai and Sharjah. They will end their IPL 2020 group stage matches against Rajasthan Royals on November 01 in Dubai. The Kolkata-based franchise will play five-afternoon matches all of which are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST while the evening matches have a start time of 7:30 pm IST.

