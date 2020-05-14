Jasprit Bumrah & Shikhar Dhawan To Be Nominated For Arjuna Award 2020 by BCCI: Report

Jasprit Bumrah & Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The season of the annual award is here and the BCCI has nominated a couple of names for the Arjuna Award 2020 for which the body has nominated pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opener, Shikhar Dhawan, for the prestigious award. Dhawan’s name was previously sent as a nomination in 2018. Last year in 2019, the BCCI had sent three names Bumrah, Jadeja and Mohammed Shami for the nomination. But it was due to his police proceedings due to his divorce case with his wife Hasin Jahan, his nomination wasn’t considered. Yuzvendra Chahal Biggest Joker, Jasprit Bumrah Revelation on Social Media, Says Virat Kohli.

Last year Ravindra Jadeja walked away with the honour. As a part of the criteria, a player is required to complete three years at the highest level. “That’s why Bumrah, who completed three years of international cricket last year, missed out to Jadeja, who is senior as well as a consistent performer for many years,” the source explained. While explaining the nomination for Bumrah, the source mentioned that he has been in top form for a while now and has been on the number one when it comes to the ODI bowlers list in the ICC and is the only Asian to pick five wickets hauls overseas- South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies.

If you talk about who between the two players has a chance to win the award then Dhawan being a senior has a bigger chance of winning the gong. The source further said that Dhawan's name was sent in 2018 but Smriti Mandhana walked away with the gong and thus the BCCI can send both the names this year.