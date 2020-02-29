Jemimah Rodrigues Shakes Her Legs Again, Teaches Bollywood Dance Step to Australian Kids (Watch Video)

Jemimah Rodrigues Shakes Her Legs Again (Photo Credits: Instagram/ ICC)

The Indian cricket team is enjoying a great time in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia and so is Jemimah Rodrigues. Along with playing some handy knocks in the gala-tournament, the right-handed batswoman is also entertaining her fans with her antics off-field. Not very long ago, Rodrigues was seen shaking her leg with an off-duty security guard and now, the youngster decided to teach her dancing skills to some Australian young girls. The official Instagram handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video in which Rodrigues, along with Harleen Deol, can be seen enjoying some fun time with Australian girls while teaching them the Bollywood dance step. India Beat Sri Lanka by Seven Wickets, Finish Unbeaten in Group Stage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

The song in which Rodrigues was seen grooving with the Kids was “Haan Main Galat" from actor Kartik Aaryan's latest movie Love Aaj Kal. In fact, Kartik, himself was enthralled by seeing his “favourite cricketer” dancing to his song and he took to Twitter to express his delight. Well, it seems like Rodrigues herself has also become a fan of the hit track and hence, can be seen dancing to it again and again. Meanwhile, let’s look at the post.

Watch Video:

Speaking of team India’s performance in the ongoing Women’s World Cup, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have won four out of their four games and became the first side to qualify for the semis. Well, they are done and dusted with their group games and they will meet the second-position holder of Group B in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on March 5.