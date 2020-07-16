Just like the opening encounter of the series, the 2nd Test match between West Indies and England also got affected by rain. The start of the play on Day 1 got delayed as it was raining at the Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester. Cricket fans weren’t amused by the interruption of rain as they took to social media and expressed their disappointment. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham also presented his take on rain playing the spoilsport but in his own style. Taking to his Twitter account, the southpaw again showcased his great sense of humour and made his fans go ROFL. England vs West Indies, Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2020.

“Probably one of the reasons the British colonised the world. To find a place where they could play a damn Test match,” wrote Neesham on the micro-blogging website. The tweet didn’t take long is getting viral as the netizens were entertained. Well, this was, however, not the very first time when Neesham bagged limelight for his sense of humour. On many previous occasions, the all-rounder came up with a goofy reply over a topic which tickled the ribs of social-media user. Meanwhile, let’s look at Neesham’s latest antics. Alzarri Joseph Lauded by Fans As He Dismisses Joe Root.

View Tweet:

Probably one of the reasons the British colonised the world. To find a place where they could play a damn Test match. https://t.co/pKHbVidt5p — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 16, 2020

Fortunately, rain didn’t affect the game a lot and the match was started soon. Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision looked impeccable as spinner Roston chase dismissed Rory Burns and Zak Crawley inside 30 runs. Soon, English skipper Joe Root also fell prey to Alzarri Joseph after scoring 23 runs. Nevertheless, Dominic Sibley joint forces with Ben Stokes and the duo have helped their side cross the 150-run mark.

As West Indies won the opening game of the series by four wickets, they have a great opportunity to clinch the series while it’s a must-win game for the home team in order to stay alive in the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).