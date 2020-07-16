Alzarri Joseph put on an exhibition of fast bowling in the 2nd England vs West Indies Test at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The right-arm pacer was perfect with his line and length with the first bowl he bowled and didn’t take long in getting a wicket. Joseph dismissed England skipper Joe Root for just 23 and gave a major breakthrough to his team. The young pacer bowled a full ball outside the off-stump which took the edge of Root’s bat and skipper Jason Holder did the rest in the second slip. Fans lauded Joseph’s brilliant show and hailed him to picking such a crucial wicket. England vs West Indies, Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2020 Day 1.

This was also the fourth time in the last five innings that Joseph has got the better of the England skipper. During England’s last Tour to West Indies too, the young pacer toiled the talismanic batsman and breached his defences on three occasions. Well, the 29-year-old is regarded as the best in the business. However, he has certainly been quite vulnerable while facing Joseph. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted. Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Jason Holder’s Move to Introduce Spinner Roston Chase Early.

Watch Video!!

Since the start of 2019, Alzarri Joseph has dismissed Joe Root more often in Test cricket (four times) than anyone else.#ENGvWIpic.twitter.com/EiMUs7s231 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) July 16, 2020

Praises For Joseph!!

Alzarri Joseph has been clearly a big winner so far in this series, his spell on 4th day and the second spell after lunch. Top notch. #ENGvWI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2020

Brilliant Decision By Holder!!

Brilliant change again from Jason Holder. Alzarri Joseph removes the English captain Joe Root for 23, went for the fancy drive, but he edges to his opposite number, England 81/3. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 16, 2020

Memes In Action!!

When u don't take Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph in your dream 11 team 👇#ENGvWI #ENGvsWI pic.twitter.com/zPYZUaqpNH — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) July 16, 2020

Brilliant Record!!

It seems Joe Root has taken youngun Alzarri Joseph quite lightly and paid price for it being dismissed 4 time in 6 inns — Izz (@Pacebouncy) July 16, 2020

Dominance Against Root!!

Alzarri Joseph averages 18.25 against Joe Root in Test cricket, with four dismissals. The only bowler to dismiss Root as often, with a better average, is Ryan Harris (five wickets @ 15.00).#ENGvWI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 16, 2020

Alzarri Joseph Again!!

HE’S GOT HIM AGAIN, ALZARRI JOSEPH ALL YOU, BUDDY! — Static_357 (@Static_a357) July 16, 2020

Cherry On The Cake!!

@sachin_rt Alzarri Joseph took the cake wth the red cherry at it’s top by claiming the prize scalp of Joe Root. https://t.co/p4St1DDhiv — Parag Chotai (@pchotai) July 16, 2020

Earlier in the match, Caribbean skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bowl field. The decision raised a lot of eyebrows as no team has ever won a Test match in Manchester while deciding to field first. However, the decision looked impeccable as off-spinner Roston Chase dismissed Rory Burns and Zak Crawley inside 30 runs before Joseph sent Root.

However, Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes have taken England over the 100-run mark as the home team is gaining momentum. The duo will like to guide their side to a massive first-innings total while the Caribbean pacers will look to dismiss them soon.

West Indies, who won the first Test by four wickets, have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and they have a great opportunity to seal the deal at Manchester. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die encounter for the home team and they must leave no stones unturned to win the game.

