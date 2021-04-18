Pep Guardiola had more than one thing to worry about after the defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup 2020-21 semi-finals as apart from having their quadruple hopes ended, the Premier League leaders also suffered a massive injury blow in star playmaker Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian could face a number of weeks on the sidelines during the business part of the season as the injury is being considered a serious one. Erling Haaland Adheres to Assistant Referee For an Autograph After Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UCL 2021 Match, Pep Guardiola Reacts.

Manchester City are heading into some of the crucial weeks in their season as they look to get over the line in the Premier League title race with League Cup final and Champions League semi-finals also on the horizon. And the loss of Kevin de Bruyne will have a huge impact as the midfielder has been one of the start performers for Pep Guardiola’s team.

Kevin De Bruyne was forced off the field early in the second half after a tussle with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante. Following the incident, the Belgian superstar was unable to continue on the day and was immediately replaced by Phil Foden in the game.

Manchester City will be desperate for the availability of Kevin de Bruyne for the latter part of the season but according to Pep Guardiola, the injury’s extent will be determined after scans but ‘is not looking good'. ‘He has pain. Tomorrow they are going to test, but they tell me it doesn't look good,’ the City manager told BBC after the game.

Manchester City take on Aston Villa in the Premier League and will be aiming to keep their lead over rivals Manchester United. The following week, Pep Guardiola’s men take on Spurs in the League Cup final following which they will travel to Paris for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

