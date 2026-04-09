The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) return to the historic Eden Gardens this Thursday, 9 April, with their backs against the wall. Facing a confident Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of IPL 2026, the hosts are desperate to secure their first victory of the season. Following two losses and a rain-abandoned game, KKR currently sits near the bottom of the table, while the Rishabh Pant-led LSG side looks to build on their recent winning momentum. With high stakes on both sides, predictive markets have identified this as one of the most evenly matched contests of the tournament so far. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

KKR vs LSG Betting Odds and Favourites

Data from the prediction market Kalshi indicates a neck-and-neck battle, with the Lucknow Super Giants holding a marginal statistical edge over the home team. The market, which has seen significant trading volume, currently reflects the following probabilities:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 51% Win Probability (2.01x odds)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 49% Win Probability (1.96x odds)

The slight favouritism for LSG is largely attributed to their superior head-to-head record and the recent form of their bowling attack, spearheaded by veteran seamer Mohammad Shami.

KKR vs LSG Betting Odds

Source: Kalshi

KKR vs LSG Team News and Tactical Boosts

Kolkata Knight Riders have received a major boost ahead of this fixture with the return of marquee all-rounder Sunil Narine, who missed the previous washout against Punjab Kings due to illness. Additionally, KKR’s record signing, Cameron Green, is expected to resume bowling duties tonight after being managed for a lower-back injury, potentially solving the team's recent balance issues.

However, KKR remains concerned over the fitness of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who is a doubt due to a hand injury. LSG, meanwhile, arrives with a settled unit. Captain Rishabh Pant is in peak form after a match-winning half-century in their last outing, and the inclusion of Mitchell Marsh provides them with a formidable top-order presence. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs LSG IPL 2026.

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head and Venue Stats

The historical data heavily favours the visitors. In their six previous encounters, the Lucknow Super Giants have emerged victorious on four occasions, including two wins at Eden Gardens.

Statistic Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Head-to-Head Wins 2 4 Form (Last 3) L, L, NR L, W, - Avg Score at Eden 172 178

Pitch and Kolkata Weather Report

The Eden Gardens surface is expected to be a balanced "sporting" track, offering early movement for pacers like Shami and Lungi Ngidi, while assisting spinners as the match progresses.

Weather remains a secondary concern; while Kolkata has seen persistent rain over the last 72 hours, the forecast for the 7:30 PM IST start suggests a cloudy but largely clear window for play. However, high humidity levels (reaching 90%) mean that dew will likely play a massive role in the second innings, making the toss-winner's decision to bowl first almost a certainty.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).