Yet another epic encounter awaits the fans on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The second game for the day between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will determine if KKR will make it to the playoffs or not. So three teams have already qualified for the playoffs and only one spot is up for grabs. There will be an intense battle between KKR and Mumbai Indians for making it to playoffs. Now, in this article, we shall be talking about the weather and the pitch report for Sharjah Cricket Stadium where the mouthwatering encounter will take place. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: Mumbai Indians Push Their Case for Playoffs With Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

So the weather in Sharjah will be warm and the city will live up to its reputation of being hot. This will be an evening game and the weather will be relatively cooler as compared to the first game for the day. When the game begins, the temperature will be 33 degree celsius and as the match progresses, the temperature will only reduce by a degree or so. By the end of the game, the temperature will be around 31 degree celsius. Of course, there are no chances of rain.

Temperature at Sharjah

Weather in Sharjah (Photo Credits: Accweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch here is slow and the deck only tests the batsmen drastically. Reaching the 150-run mark is quite difficult. Unlike previous seasons, the pitch has changed quite immensely. The deck has been extremely slow and the ball isn’t coming on nicely to the bat. The deck will continue to be the same for this game too.

