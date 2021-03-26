KL Rahul has been one of the top trends for the day after scoring a century in the second ODI between India and England. Post this his celebration went viral. The Indian batsman was seen with a finger in ear celebration. This reminded us of Philippe Countinho's celebration after he had a tough time. Post this, KL Rahul also spoke about the celebration and sent out a strong message to his critics. KL explained that he did not wish to disrespect anyone. KL Rahul Replicates Philippe Coutinho Celebration After Scoring A Century During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Did Indian Wicketkeeper Take a Subtle Dig at Critics?

"It is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone. There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise," Rahul said. He had quite a forgettable outing in the five-match. He has registered scores of 1, 0, 0 and 14 in four matches before being dropped from the playing XI of the last game. Talking about today, scored 108 runs from 114 balls. During the course of his innings, the Indian batsman scored seven fours and a couple of sixes. He played a vital role in taking India to a total of 336 runs. India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2021.

KL Rahul slammed his fifth century in the 50-over format. Apart from KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli also contributed to the total with half-centuries each. As of now, England is blazing guns as they have lost only one wicket so far in the game.

