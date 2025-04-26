Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Kolkata Knight Riders are on a two-game losing streak in the Indian Premier League and next face the Punjab Kings this evening. The defending champions have struggled to replicate their form from last year, with inconsistencies creeping into their gameplay. The main challenge for the team is that their big names have failed to perform, pegging the team back. Opponents Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings and have done reasonably well so far. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the team has what it takes to advance to the next round. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Punjab Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Jump to Eighth Place Following Crucial Victory Against Chennai Super Kings.

Andre Russell has rarely featured with both bat and ball for KKR, and the team management will look to find ways to use him well. Ajinkya Rahane has done well with the bat, but without much support in the top order, he can’t have much impact. Venkatesh Iyer is one player who needs to fire in order for the team to flourish in the campaign.

Punjab have quality in both their batting and bowling units and they will feel they had an off day against Bengaluru in their last match. Josh Inglish has the backing of Ricky Ponting and is expected to be part of the team with Glenn Maxwell out. Marcus Stoinis has been poor but could be given a last chance to make his mark before being dropped. KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 44.

When is KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 26. The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports Kannada TV channels. For KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of KKR vs PBKS Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a high-scoring game with Punjab securing a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).