Kuldeep Yadav has been ousted from the finals of the World Test Championship 2021 squad to England. The Kolkata Knight Riders spinner has been having a difficult time for a while now. Even in the IPL 2021, he was benched in Chennai despite the fact that the track was spin-friendly. Kuldeep Yadav has played only 2 ODIs and a Test in 2021. Needless to say his in form has raised a lot of questions. During an interview, Kuldeep went on to say that he misses the services of MS Dhoni who would guide him constantly. Captain MS Dhoni Threatens Kuldeep Yadav; Says, ‘Bowler Change Karein?’ During Asia Cup 2018 Match Against Afghanistan (Watch Video).

"Sometimes I miss that guidance because he (Mahi) has a great experience. He used to guide us behind the wicket, kept screaming! We miss his experience," he said during an interview with a newspaper. He further explained that Rishabh Pant will start giving him input with experience. Yadav further emphasised on the need of having a partner who can respond from the other end. It was the lack of game time that gave him self doubts.

Yadav was shocked by his ouster but could not do anything. He was highly depressed when he could not fight for a place in the team. While speaking about his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Yadav said "I was especially (depressed) when I didn't find a place in my IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. I wondered, 'am I that bad?'". Notably, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine featured in the playing XI but Yadav did not get a single match.

