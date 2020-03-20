Kusal Mendis Shares Video of Washing Hands Amid Coronavirus Threat, But Twitterati Unhappy With Sri Lankan Batsman Over Water Wastage

Kusal Mendis (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting people all around the world, people are advised to take proper precautions and safety measures. In this time of global crisis, many renowned personalities of various fields are also urging their fans to be safe. Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis was also one of the many cricketers who tried to spread awareness by showing people the proper way of washing hands but instead got trolled for wasting water. Taking to his official Twitter page, the right-handed batsman shared a video of him washing hands. However, netizens were not impressed by seeing Mendis wasting too much water and schooled him. England vs Sri Lanka Test Series Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the video shared by Mendis, the 25-year old has kept the tap water on while scrubbing the hands from the liquid soap. He did get some praises for spreading the much-needed awareness. However, sever social-media users also noticed the continuous flow of the water and hence, slammed the cricketer. Have a look.

Watch Video:

Reminder!!

dont waste water too...🤪🤝 — Ran (@Ran73436918) March 19, 2020

Fans Not Happy!!

You wasted lots of water while rubbing your hands with handwash.... — mukib ahmed (@mukibb) March 19, 2020

Waste!!

your tap pouring water like dominos, waste — Bruce Wayne (@BruceWyn006) March 19, 2020

No Water Wasting!!

Hello Kusal bro, You are wasting water for 20 second please turn the tap off while you are still rubbing with soap — Mohsin Mansuri (@mohsinlovtabbu1) March 19, 2020

More Criticism!!

An important message but negated by the fact that so much WATER was WASTED! Doesn’t take much brain power to realize you should turn off the tap while you soap 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ — Daariya Azim (@daariya_) March 20, 2020

Mendis was expected to take the field during the three-match Test series between England and Sri Lanka. However, that series was called off amid the COVID-19 scare. Apart from this, several major cricket tournaments and series came to a halt due to the pandemic and it seems like fans will miss the cricketing action for quite some time. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed at least till April 15 and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament might also get called off.