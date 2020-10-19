Preity Zinta co-owned Kings XI Punjab, who at one point were on the bottom of the Indian Premier League table, have recently found their form in the competition winning two games on the bounce. KXIP have moved from the foot of the team standings to the sixth place and still have an outside chance of making it into the play-offs. Both their recent wins have come against top-half placed Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match Greatest T20 Game Ever!

Following Kings XI Punjab’s recent run of form, an old tweet from Bollywood actor Salman Khan is going viral on social media. In a tweet made on May 28, 2014, the Dabangg star had asked if the team co-owned by actress Preity Zinta – KXIP – had won a game. ‘Zinta's team won kya ?’ read the tweet by Salman Khan. Kings XI Punjab Beat Mumbai Indians in Second Super Over in IPL 2020 Clash, Cricket Fraternity, Fans Appreciate Quality of Cricket on Display.

Zinta's team won kya ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

Following their dramatic win against early tournament favourites Mumbai Indians, the social media account of Kings XI Punjab had replied to the tweet made the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor. ‘Yes.’ replied the Twitter handle of KXIP while quoting the tweet from Salman Khan.

Preity Zinta and Salman Khan have acted together in several Bollywood movies and have portrayed a great on-screen couple. The two have worked together in Indian films such as Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Jaan-E-Maan and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

Speaking of the game against Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab played a historic match against the record champions as the teams needed two super overs to separate them on the night, with the KL Rahul-led side coming out on top. This was the first time ever than a game in IPL has been decided by two super overs.

